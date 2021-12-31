Xi hails 2021 as a year of exceptional significance

Xinhua) 19:07, December 31, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said that the past year has been a year of exceptional significance.

The Chinese people have lived through landmark events in the history of the Communist Party of China and the country, Xi said when delivering a New Year address.

At the historical convergence of the Two Centenary Goals, China has set out on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in all respects and is making confident strides on the path toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, Xi said.

