Home>>
Xi's inspirational remarks from eight New Year's speeches
(People's Daily App) 16:45, December 31, 2021
President Xi Jinping will deliver a New Year address to ring in 2022 at 7 pm today. Let's review his warm and encouraging words over the past eight years and understand his priorities!
(Produced by Chen Xiangru and Lou Qingqing)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.