Xi's inspirational remarks from eight New Year's speeches

(People's Daily App) 16:45, December 31, 2021

President Xi Jinping will deliver a New Year address to ring in 2022 at 7 pm today. Let's review his warm and encouraging words over the past eight years and understand his priorities!

(Produced by Chen Xiangru and Lou Qingqing)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)