Book on Party history stories shared by Xi published

Xinhua) 07:42, December 31, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- A book recounting and explaining more than 80 history stories of the Communist Party of China (CPC) shared by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, has been published by the People's Publishing House.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attaches great significance to the study and publicity of the CPC history.

Xi stressed that stories of the CPC, the revolutionary history, the old revolutionary bases, and heroes and martyrs must be told well. He also stressed enhancing education in the revolutionary traditions and patriotism and raising the ideological and moral standards of children and the youth to carry forward the revolutionary spirit.

The book would help readers better understand the capability of the Party and the strengths of socialism with Chinese characteristics, as well as the reason why Marxism works.

