Seminar on Xi's human rights discourses held in Beijing

Xinhua) 14:01, December 29, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- A seminar focusing on a book of Xi Jinping's discourses on respecting and safeguarding human rights has been held in Beijing.

The book, featuring nine themes, includes 335 discourses extracted from over 160 reports, speeches, congratulatory letters, and instructions by Xi, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, from Nov. 15, 2012 to Oct. 30, 2021.

Xi's discourses on human rights point the way for the development of China's human rights cause in the new era, and offer Chinese wisdom and solutions to promote the global cause of human rights, said Jiang Jianguo, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, at the event on Tuesday.

The seminar also gathered scholars, human rights experts, as well as representatives of readers from multiple fields from both home and abroad.

