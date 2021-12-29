Home>>
Xi's top agenda in 2021: Pandemic fight
(People's Daily App) 11:04, December 29, 2021
The year 2021 have seen mutations and resurgences of the coronavirus.
President Xi Jinping, the first state leader to call for making COVID-19 vaccines a global public good, has been promoting global solidarity and cooperation against the pandemic to build a global community of health for all.
