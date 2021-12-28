Xi's speech at 8th FOCAC ministerial conference published

Xinhua) 13:40, December 28, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- A keynote speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) has been published.

Xi delivered the speech, titled "Uphold the tradition of always standing together and jointly build a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era," on Nov. 29.

The booklet was published by the People's Publishing House and is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

