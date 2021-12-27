Xi's top agenda in 2021: CPC centenary

(People's Daily App) 09:41, December 27, 2021

2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC). Chinese President Xi Jinping has attended several events in celebration of the CPC centenary.

Reviewing the past 100 years, Xi said that the CPC has united and led the Chinese people in working ceaselessly towards the tremendous transformation of the Chinese nation from standing up and growing prosperous to becoming strong.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)