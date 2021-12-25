Home>>
Xi replies to letter from artists of National Theatre of China
16:01, December 25, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on artists of the National Theatre of China to tell well China's stories, and create more excellent works that are worthy of the times and true to the expectations of the people.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks on Saturday in his letter replying to the artists on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the National Theatre of China.
