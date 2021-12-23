Languages

Thursday, December 23, 2021

Xi's top agenda in 2021: Green development

(People's Daily App) 15:41, December 23, 2021

 

The year 2021 is the first in China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025). Among Chinese President Xi Jinping's key messages on his domestic inspection tours or at diplomatic occasions are protecting the environment and reducing emissions.

