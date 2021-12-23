Xi meets with HKSAR chief executive

Xinhua) 08:16, December 23, 2021

President Xi Jinping meets with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam, who is on a duty visit to Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam, who is on a duty visit to Beijing.

During the meeting, Xi heard a report from Lam on Hong Kong's current situation and the HKSAR government's work.

Over the past year, Hong Kong has consolidated the achievements in restoring order and the situation has constantly improved, Xi said, adding that the region has achieved notable results in COVID-19 response, steadily recovered its economy and maintained social stability.

Lam has led the HKSAR government in making systematic changes and improvements to Hong Kong's electoral system in accordance with relevant decision of the National People's Congress (NPC) and relevant legislation of the NPC Standing Committee, Xi said.

Lam has also led the HKSAR government in successfully holding elections of the Election Committee and the Legislative Council (LegCo), resolutely implementing the Hong Kong national security law, and taking active measures to promote the HKSAR's integration into the overall development of the country and comprehensively deepen its exchanges and cooperation with the mainland, Xi said.

The central authorities fully acknowledge the work of Lam and the HKSAR government, Xi said.

Xi said the elections of the Election Committee and the seventh LegCo held under the new electoral system were both successful, with democratic rights of Hong Kong residents reflected, the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" implemented, and a political landscape established with wide and balanced participation from all social groups and constituencies.

Practice has proven that the new electoral system adheres to the "one country, two systems" principle and fits Hong Kong's realities, Xi said, calling it a good system that will provide strong institutional support for the steady and sustained development of "one country, two systems" and Hong Kong's enduring prosperity and stability.

Noting that "one country, two systems" is conducive to safeguarding the fundamental interests of the country, the HKSAR and Hong Kong compatriots, Xi said the central authorities will continue to unswervingly implement the "one country, two systems" principle.

Senior officials including Han Zheng, Ding Xuexiang, Guo Shengkun, You Quan, Wang Yi and Xia Baolong attended the meeting.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)