Xi extends condolences to Duterte over Typhoon Rai in Philippines

Xinhua) 09:29, December 22, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday extended condolences to his Philippine counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte, over Typhoon Rai that battered the Philippines last week.

Xi said he was shocked to learn that the Philippines was hit by the typhoon, which has caused heavy casualties and property losses.

Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people as well as in his own name, expressed deep condolences to the victims of the disaster and extended sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured.

China stands ready to provide assistance to the Philippine side within its capacity, Xi said, adding he believes that the people in the disaster areas will surely defeat the disaster and rebuild their homes.

