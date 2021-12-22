Malay edition of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" launched in Kuala Lumpur

Xinhua) 08:35, December 22, 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Malay edition of the first volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" was launched in the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center on Tuesday.

Xu Lin, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the State Council Information Office, delivered a video speech, in which he said the publication of the Malay edition of this book will help Malaysians better understand the thoughts of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

Xu said that the first, second and third volumes of Xi's book comprehensively and systematically present the development process of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and are "keys" to understanding China and the CPC.

Speaker of the lower house of Malaysia's Parliament, Azhar Azizan Harun, attended the event and delivered a speech.

Azhar said that under the leadership of President Xi, nearly 100 million people had been lifted out of poverty in China within less than 10 years, which is an amazing accomplishment.

This book, Azhar noted, will help more Malay readers understand President Xi's policies and thoughts on the governance and development of the country.

Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing said in his speech that China and Malaysia are good neighbors whose relationship is marked by mutual trust and that both countries have enjoyed win-win cooperation and a friendship lasting more than 1,000 years.

The publication of this book is the latest achievement in people-to-people exchanges and a new testimony to the long friendship between the two countries, said the ambassador, noting it will further promote exchanges on governance experiences, enrich the connotations of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Malaysia, and strengthen bilateral ties.

The launching ceremony, co-organized by China's State Council Information Office, China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration and the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia, was attended by some 150 political leaders, government officials, academicians, and reporters, among others.

The Malay edition of the first volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" was jointly translated and published by the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration and Malaysia's Institute of Language and Literature (Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka).

So far, the first volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" has been translated and issued in 36 languages.

