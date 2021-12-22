Xi stresses attentiveness, enthusiasm in work concerning retired cadres

Xinhua) 08:16, December 22, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed attentive, enthusiastic and targeted services for retired cadres, urging those working in the field to strive for remarkable accomplishments in their ordinary positions.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction to a national commendation meeting on work related to retired cadres.

Reviewing the CPC's century-long endeavor, Xi praised retired cadres for their important contributions, and expressed the hope that they could contribute their wisdom and strength to the realization of China's second centenary goal and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Xi also urged Party committees and organization departments at all levels to recognize and value those working for retired cadres and complimented their tremendous yet unknown contributions.

Chen Xi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, spoke at the meeting and stressed the need to make Xi's important discourse a fundamental guiding principle for the work concerning retired cadres.

At the meeting, 100 groups and 300 individuals were cited for their outstanding services to retired cadres. Enditem

