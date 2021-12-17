Xi's high expectations for closer, stronger China-Russia partnership

Constructors work at the construction site of the China-Russia Tongjiang-Nizhneleninskoye cross-border railway bridge, Aug. 17, 2021.(Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday afternoon met with Russian President Vladimir Putin via video link -- their second virtual meeting this year and their 37th meeting since 2013.

Xi attaches great significance to China-Russia practical cooperation and the development of the two countries' relations. Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era has become even closer, stronger and more mature.

On various occasions in 2021, Xi stressed the importance of China-Russia cooperation in various fields, and called on the two sides to make more efforts in pushing for a continuous and high-quality development of bilateral ties.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Dec. 15

During the virtual meeting, Xi said the two countries should strengthen their joint pandemic response, in areas such as COVID-19 testing as well as vaccine and drug R&D.

The two sides need to build on their traditional energy cooperation, pursue more cooperation in new energy, advance the cooperation package in nuclear energy, and explore new cooperation areas such as renewable energy, he added.

Xi said China will enhance communication and coordination with Russia to encourage the international community to take the right view on democracy and defend the legitimate democratic rights of all countries.

Dec. 1

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), sent a congratulatory message to the United Russia party on the 20th anniversary of its founding.

In the message, Xi said the CPC cherishes its friendship with the United Russia party, and hopes that the two parties will continue to strengthen institutionalized exchanges and cooperation, and contribute wisdom and strength to lifting China-Russia relations in the new era to higher levels and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

A Chinese worker and a Russian worker communicate with each other as they walk in a construction site where Units 7 and 8 of the Tianwan nuclear power plant are about to be built, in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Lu Huadong)

Nov. 29

Xi and Putin respectively sent congratulatory letters to the third China-Russia Energy Business Forum.

In his letter, Xi said the remarkable achievements in bilateral energy cooperation have demonstrated the broad potential of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.

China, he said, is ready to work with Russia to forge a closer partnership for energy cooperation, and jointly safeguard energy security and tackle the challenge of global climate change.

Nov. 26

Xi and Putin sent congratulatory letters to the closing ceremony of the China-Russia Year of Scientific and Technological Innovation.

In his letter, Xi said it has been proved that China-Russia cooperation in scientific and technological innovation has great potential and a broad prospect.

He called on the two sides to uphold the concept of enduring friendship and win-win cooperation, and push forward cooperation in various fields in a practical manner.

A model plane is on display at the Russia pavilion during the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Aug. 25

Xi held a phone conversation with Putin, in which Xi said as comprehensive strategic partners of coordination for a new era, China and Russia should deepen cooperation against interference and firmly hold their respective national future in their own hands.

He said that China firmly supports Russia in pursuing a development path that suits its national conditions, and firmly supports Russia's measures to safeguard its national sovereignty and security.

June 28

During talks between the two heads of state via video link, Xi and Putin issued a joint statement, officially deciding to extend the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.

In their talks, Xi referred to the current China-Russia ties as "mature, stable and solid" and able to "withstand the test of any change in the international situation."

He called on the two sides to comprehensively summarize their experience of past successes and create top-level designs for new objectives and tasks in various fields to inject new meaning into the treaty.

"Under the guidance of the treaty, the two countries will continue to make concerted efforts and firmly move forward despite the difficulties and obstacles ahead," Xi added.

Photo taken on May 19, 2021 shows the launch ceremony for the construction of Unit 3 of the Xudapu nuclear power plant in Huludao City of northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

May 19

Xi and Putin witnessed the ground-breaking ceremony of a bilateral nuclear energy cooperation project --Tianwan nuclear power plant and Xudapu nuclear power plant -- via video link.

Xi stressed that energy cooperation has always been the most important area of practical cooperation which generates the largest achievement and covers the widest scope between the two countries.

Xi put forward a three-point proposal at the ceremony. He called on both sides to adhere to the principle of safety first and set a model for global nuclear energy cooperation, suggested the two countries deepen scientific and technological cooperation on nuclear energy by sticking to the driving force of innovation, and called for adherence to strategic collaboration to promote the coordinated development of the governance system of the global energy industry.

