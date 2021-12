We Are China

China, Russia central pillar of multilateralism, int'l justice: Xi

Xinhua) 10:06, December 16, 2021

The first direct China-Europe freight train linking southwest China's Guizhou Province and Russia's Moscow sets out from Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China and Russia have acted as responsible major countries, becoming the central pillar of practicing multilateralism and safeguarding international equity and justice.

Xi made the remarks at a virtual meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

