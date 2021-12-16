China, Russia should never allow external interference in SCO countries' internal affairs: Xi

Guests visit the 2021 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Investment and Trade Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 26, 2021.(Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China and Russia should never allow any external forces to interfere in the internal affairs of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

Xi made the remarks during a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Xi praised the high-level strategic coordination between the two countries since the SCO was established 20 years ago.

The two countries have firmly adhered to the "Shanghai Spirit" along with other SCO members, constantly enhanced mutual trust and deepened cooperation in all fields, Xi added.

China and Russia should support member countries of the SCO to steadily carry forward their major domestic political agendas, and never allow any external forces to interfere in the internal affairs of the regional countries under any excuses, Xi said.

