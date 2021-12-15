Home>>
Xi-Putin virtual meeting kicks off
(Xinhua) 16:15, December 15, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- A virtual meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin kicked off on Wednesday afternoon (Beijing Time).
