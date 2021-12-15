Languages

Archive

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Home>>

Xi-Putin virtual meeting kicks off

(Xinhua) 16:15, December 15, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- A virtual meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin kicked off on Wednesday afternoon (Beijing Time). 

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories