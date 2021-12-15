Home>>
Xi extends condolences to Biden over tornado disaster in central U.S.
(Xinhua) 08:10, December 15, 2021
Photo taken on Dec. 11, 2021 shows a tree toppled in tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky, the United States. (Photo by Caromirna Sanchez/Xinhua)
BEIJING, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday extended condolences to his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, over the severe disaster of a tornado outbreak hitting central parts of the United States.
In his message, Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, expressed deep sympathies and sincere condolences to the American people over the severe casualties and property loss caused by the multiple tornadoes hitting six central U.S. states of Kentucky, Illinois, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee and Missouri.
