Languages

Archive

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Home>>

China's entry into WTO a win-win result

(Xinhua) 09:51, December 14, 2021

 

China's accession to the WTO set a milestone in its epoch-making reform and opening-up, ushering in a new era that has witnessed the Asian country becoming an increasingly robust driver of economic globalization and an increasingly large contributor to global development.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories