China's entry into WTO a win-win result
(Xinhua) 09:51, December 14, 2021
China's accession to the WTO set a milestone in its epoch-making reform and opening-up, ushering in a new era that has witnessed the Asian country becoming an increasingly robust driver of economic globalization and an increasingly large contributor to global development.
