Xi consistently advocates democracy in int'l relations

Xinhua) 14:45, December 10, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has pointed out that democracy in international relations has become an unstoppable trend of the times.

In terms of promoting democracy in international relations, the Chinese president has on multiple occasions reiterated his viewpoint and proposals. The following are some highlights of his remarks.

Dec. 5, 2021

"Multilateralism is essentially about having international affairs managed by all parties through consultation and the future of the world decided by all countries working together," Xi said, while delivering a speech via video at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Imperial Springs International Forum.

It is important that we keep to the overall direction of advancing democracy in international relations, increase the representation and voice of developing countries in international affairs, and steer the global governance system toward greater justice and equity, he said.

Sept. 17, 2021

While addressing the 21st meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) via video link, Xi said member countries should stay true to the Shanghai Spirit, keep to the right direction, follow the historical trends of promoting democracy in international relations, and pursue their own development as they pursue common development for humanity.

Nov. 12, 2020

"We need to adhere to peaceful coexistence. We need to respect other countries' right to development and their independent choice of development paths and models. We need to uphold multilateralism, oppose unilateralism, hegemony and power politics, and reject all forms of terrorism and acts of extreme violence. We need to work together to safeguard equity, justice, peace and security in the world," Xi said at the official ceremony of the third edition of the Paris Peace Forum.

June 10, 2018

While hegemony and power politics still persist in this world, the growing call for a more just and equitable international order must be heeded, Xi said at the 18th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Member States of the SCO.

Democracy in international relations has become an unstoppable trend of the times, he said.

Jan. 18, 2017

"We should advance democracy in international relations and reject dominance by just one or several countries. All countries should jointly shape the future of the world, write international rules, manage global affairs and ensure that development outcomes are shared by all," Xi said in a keynote speech at the United Nations Office at Geneva.

