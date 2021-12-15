Xi's article on developing quality workforce in new era to be published

Xinhua) 15:50, December 15, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on developing a quality workforce in the new era and building China into a major world center of professional talent and innovation will be published.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published on Thursday in this year's 24th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

