Xi Jinping on strengthening Chinese literature, art

Xinhua) 16:50, December 15, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday delivered an important speech at a major conference of artists and writers.

In his speech, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called on the artists and writers to boost confidence in Chinese culture and create new prospects for Chinese literature and art.

The following are some highlights of his speech:

-- A country will be prosperous with a thriving culture and a nation will be strong with robust culture.

-- The fundamental position of socialist literature and art is from the people, for the people and of the people.

-- Writers and artists must oppose plagiarism and low-quality copycats as they make strides in literary and artistic creation.

-- Fine traditional Chinese culture can become an important source of inspiration for literary and artistic innovation.

-- Writers and artists should produce more works that exemplify Chinese aesthetic tastes, convey modern Chinese values and notions and also reflect the common values and pursuits of all humanity.

-- People working in literature and art should treasure their social influence. If they misbehave, they will not be accepted by the people and will be against the times.

