Xi urges UN Security Council permanent members to enhance coordination

Xinhua) 09:14, December 16, 2021

Photo taken on Nov. 15, 2021 shows a scene at a Security Council meeting on the situation in Sudan and South Sudan at the UN headquarters in New York. (Manuel Elias/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to enhance coordination in deepening anti-pandemic cooperation, safeguarding global peace and security, and boosting economic recovery.

Xi made the remarks at a virtual meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

