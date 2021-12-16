China to strengthen anti-pandemic cooperation with Russia: Xi

Xinhua) 09:24, December 16, 2021

Chinese medical experts pose for a photo before boarding a plane to Russia at an airport in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 11, 2020. (Photo by Xu Xu/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said that China will strengthen cooperation with Russia in areas including COVID-19 virus testing, as well as vaccine and drug development.

At a virtual meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Xi said China and Russia have been actively cooperating in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic since last year, vividly illustrating the connotation of bilateral relations featuring mutual assistance, and making positive contributions to promoting international solidarity against COVID-19 and building a global community of health for all.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)