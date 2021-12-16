Delivering better life to Chinese people ultimate goal of CPC: Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) has a grand but simple goal, which is essentially about delivering a better life to all Chinese people, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday.

Putting people first is the CPC's fundamental philosophy of governance, said Xi during a virtual meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

