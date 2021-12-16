China, Russia to expedite cooperation on cutting-edge technologies: Xi

Xinhua) 09:50, December 16, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China and Russia should take the opportunities brought by the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, and expedite industrial cooperation on cutting-edge technologies.

Xi made the remarks at a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Xi pointed out that the two countries should share development opportunities and expand cooperation under new circumstances.

