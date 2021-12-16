Putin expects Russia to enhance cooperation with China in major strategic projects

Xinhua) 09:13, December 16, 2021

A crane loads containers at the Manzhouli Railway Station in Manzhouli, a land port on the China-Russia border, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Yu Jia)

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Russia is willing to continue strengthening cooperation with China in such fields as trade, oil and gas, finance, and aerospace and aviation, as well as major strategic projects, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday when meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping via video link.

Russia will also seek greater synergy between the Eurasian Economic Union and the Belt and Road Initiative, Putin said.

