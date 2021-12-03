China-Russia trade in goods hit record high in first 10 months

Xinhua) 09:18, December 03, 2021

File photo shows a China-Europe freight train fully loaded with auto parts, mechanical facilities and garments bound for Moscow of Russia and Minsk of Belarus waiting for departure at Xiangtang railway port in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province.(Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Trade between China and Russia saw robust growth this year, with bilateral trade in goods reaching a record of 115.6 billion U.S. dollars during the first 10 months, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday.

China's direct investment in Russia grew 39.1 percent year on year during the period, MOC spokesperson Shu Jueting told a press briefing.

China and Russia are actively negotiating an intergovernmental agreement on international lunar research station cooperation, Shu said, adding that the two sides have also made progress in deepening cooperation on industrial and supply chains, advancing cooperation in emerging areas, and strengthening multilateral cooperation in an all-round way.

Talking about the 26th regular meeting between Premier Li Keqiang and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin held via video link, Shu said the meeting injected new impetus into the development of China-Russia comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era.

The two sides will give further play to the intergovernmental cooperation mechanism, boost the development of bilateral economic and trade relations, and promote a broader and deeper level of bilateral cooperation in various fields, Shu said.

