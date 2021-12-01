Chinese premier urges enhanced pragmatic cooperation with Russia

Xinhua) 10:18, December 01, 2021

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang co-chairs the 26th regular meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin via video link at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 30, 2021. Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, who co-chairs the China-Russia Investment Cooperation Committee and the China-Russia Energy Cooperation Committee, attended the meeting. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday co-chaired the 26th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin via video link, urging the two sides to further inspire cooperation potential and improve the level of bilateral cooperation.

Li said the two nations are global partners that provide each other with development opportunities, and China attaches great importance to relations with Russia. In spite of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries have witnessed new vitality in bilateral cooperation in all fields, Li added.

Amid the twists and turns of economic recovery and increasing uncertainties in the international situation, Li said China is willing to further enhance communication and coordination with Russia and inspire cooperation potential, jointly fight the pandemic, help maintain the safety and stability of international industrial and supply chains, and promote sustainable development, to play a bigger role in advancing a stable global economic recovery while safeguarding regional and global peace and stability.

He also urged the two sides to facilitate trade and investment, further expand mutual market access, and enhance cooperation on cutting-edge industries such as big data and artificial intelligence. Li called for forging of a closer partnership on energy, promoting cooperation on the whole industrial chain, and ensuring the stable supply of oil and gas and electricity over the long term.

The premier also urged deeper cooperation on education, culture, youth, health, sports and other fields.

For his part, Mishustin said Russia is ready to work with China to deepen cooperation on COVID-19 response, trade, investment and finance, among other areas, as well as improving synergy between the Eurasian Economic Union and the Belt and Road Initiative, while consolidating the traditional friendship. He said the two countries should jointly respond to external pressures and challenges on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, adding that Russia supports China in holding the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The two leaders jointly announced relevant documents that were concluded on bilateral cooperation on the digital economy, customs and other topics.

