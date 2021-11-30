Chinese vice premier puts forward four-point proposal on China-Russia energy cooperation

Xinhua) 08:58, November 30, 2021

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, reads out a congratulatory letter sent from Chinese President Xi Jinping to the third China-Russia Energy Business Forum and addresses the opening ceremony of the forum, which is held on-line and off-line in Beijing and Moscow, on Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Monday put forward a four-point proposal on deepening China-Russia energy cooperation.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when attending and addressing the opening ceremony of the third China-Russia Energy Business Forum, which was held on-line and off-line in Beijing and Moscow.

Han noted that energy cooperation has always been the most important, fruitful, and wide-ranging field in practical cooperation between the two countries. He said that under the personal attention and promotion of the two heads of state, China-Russia energy cooperation maintained positive development and achieved practical results.

Han called on the two sides to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, forge a closer partnership of energy cooperation, and promote long-term, sustainable, and high-level development of China-Russia energy cooperation.

He then put forward a four-point proposal:

The two sides should accelerate the building of a cooperation pattern that links the upper and lower levels of cooperation and promote the coordinated development of energy trade, investment, technology and service cooperation.

The two sides should actively explore new areas and connotations of energy cooperation, strengthen cooperation on the pilot and application of new technologies in the energy field, and deepen cooperation on the alignment and mutual recognition of energy standards, he said.

He pointed out that the two countries should create a sound cooperation environment, provide quality services, and mutually guide and promote energy enterprises to expand investment.

The two countries should also join hands to promote green and low-carbon energy transformation and deepen cooperation in renewable energy, hydrogen energy, energy storage, and smart energy. They should also jointly implement global development initiatives and make positive contributions to climate change response, Han said.

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, reads out a congratulatory letter sent from Chinese President Xi Jinping to the third China-Russia Energy Business Forum and addresses the opening ceremony of the forum, which is held on-line and off-line in Beijing and Moscow, on Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)