Home>>
Xi extends condolences to Putin over coal mine accident
(Xinhua) 13:49, November 27, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a message of condolence to Russian President Vladimir Putin over a coal mine accident in Russia that caused heavy casualties.
In his message, Xi said he is shocked to learn that a gas explosion occurred in a coal mine in Belovo, a city in the Kemerovo Region, and caused heavy casualties.
Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, as well as in his own name, expressed deep condolences to the victims and extended sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Russia agree to enhance investment cooperation
- Xi, Putin send congratulations to closing ceremony of China-Russia Year of Scientific and Technological Innovation
- Chinese military expects even better relationship with Russian counterpart: spokesperson
- Chinese vice premier to co-chair 25th session of committee for regular meetings between Chinese, Russian heads of gov't
- China, Russia agree to work for more pragmatic cooperation results
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.