Chinese vice premier to co-chair 25th session of committee for regular meetings between Chinese, Russian heads of gov't
(Xinhua) 09:00, November 25, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- As agreed by China and Russia, the 25th session of the committee for regular meetings between Chinese and Russian heads of government will be held on Thursday via video link. Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua will co-chair the meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko.
