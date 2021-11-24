Chinese defense minister holds video talks with Russian counterpart

Xinhua) 08:52, November 24, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe held talks via video link with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday.

Both ministers agreed that the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era has seen high-level development under the guidance of the two heads of state, China's Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.

This year, the Chinese and Russian militaries have deepened cooperation in various fields, with new breakthroughs in the field of joint exercises and training in particular, the statement said.

The ministers also agreed to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, enhance strategic coordination between the two militaries, and continue strengthening cooperation in such fields as strategic exercises and joint patrols, so as to safeguard the core interests of the two nations and make more contributions to regional and international stability, according to the statement.

