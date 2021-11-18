China vows to enhance energy cooperation with Russia

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, co-chairs the 18th meeting of the China-Russia Energy Cooperation Committee with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Wednesday called for enhanced energy cooperation with Russia at the 18th meeting of the China-Russia Energy Cooperation Committee.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when co-chairing the meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak via video link.

Han said that, under the leadership of the heads of state of the two countries, the energy cooperation between China and Russia has overcome the adverse effects of the pandemic and maintained a positive momentum of development, with trade in energy reaching a new high, major cooperation projects steadily advanced and new areas of cooperation emerging.

It is hoped that the two countries will jointly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and promote China-Russia energy cooperation to secure more achievements, he said.

He called on the two sides to further deepen cooperation on nuclear energy, promote cooperation on projects such as oil and gas pipeline construction, expand new areas of energy cooperation, and gradually promote cooperation on renewable energy, hydrogen energy, energy storage and technological innovation.

He suggested that the two countries strengthen cooperation on global energy governance and the response to climate change, adhering to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, practicing multilateralism, and promoting the global energy governance system to move forward in a more fair, just and inclusive direction.

For his part, Novak said Russia stands ready to work with China to expand energy cooperation, promote all-round cooperation and push bilateral relations to a new high.

