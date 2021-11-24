Top Chinese legislator addresses meeting on China-Russia parliamentary cooperation

Xinhua) 08:49, November 24, 2021

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, addresses the opening ceremony of the seventh meeting of the China-Russia committee for parliamentary cooperation via video link at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, on Tuesday addressed the opening of the seventh meeting of the China-Russia committee for parliamentary cooperation, which was held virtually.

Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, Li said that under the guidance of the two heads of state, China-Russia relations have been developing at a high level with fruitful outcomes in various fields of cooperation. He said that it demonstrates the staunch mutual support as well as the breadth and depth of China-Russia "back-to-back" strategic coordination.

Li said the Chinese side believes democracy is not the patent of any particular country, but rather a common value of all people. Democracy is not an ornament, and there are many ways to realize democracy. It is undemocratic to measure the world's diverse political systems with a single yardstick and examine the colorful political civilizations of the world with a monotonous eye, he added.

The two countries' legislative bodies have played unique roles in enhancing political mutual trust, promoting pragmatic cooperation and carrying forward the friendship between the two peoples, Li said, and the legislative bodies of China and Russia should further strengthen cooperation and contribute to the development of bilateral relations.

Li pointed out that China and Russia need to continue focusing on maintaining the political security of the two countries, and demonstrate mutual support on issues involving one another's core interests through targeted legislation.

He also urged the provision of more complete legal support for the promotion of synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union, and urged the enhancement of legislative exchanges in COVID-19 prevention and control, public health and other sectors. He also called for closer coordination within multilateral frameworks.

Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko and Ivan Melnikov, first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma, also attended and addressed the meeting.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)