China-Russia internet media forum held to strengthen cooperation

Xinhua) 09:35, November 24, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- A forum intended to promote exchanges and strengthen cooperation between Chinese and Russian internet media outlets was held Monday.

Under the theme -- Promoting Exchanges and Mutual Learning, Deepening Practical Cooperation -- the 2021 China-Russia Internet Media Forum was held via video link in Beijing and Moscow.

Niu Yibing, deputy head of the Cyberspace Administration of China, called on internet media outlets in both countries to strengthen cooperation, and contribute to people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Representatives from regulatory departments, online media outlets, and internet enterprises, as well as experts and scholars from both countries participated in the forum online and offline.

The forum was co-hosted by China Daily and the China Internet Development Foundation.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)