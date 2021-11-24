Home>>
Chinese vice premier to co-chair meeting on China-Russia regional cooperation
(Xinhua) 08:55, November 24, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Vice Premier Hu Chunhua will on Wednesday co-host the chairmen's meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation of Northeast China and the Far East and Baikal Region of Russia via video link, together with Yury Trutnev, Russian deputy prime minister and the presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District of Russia, as agreed by the two sides.
