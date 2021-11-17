Chinese vice premier stresses securing winter heating, energy supply

Xinhua) 09:57, November 17, 2021

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, speaks at a conference on securing the nation's energy supply and winter heating for this winter and next spring, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Tuesday called for efforts to secure the nation's energy supply and winter heating for this winter and next spring.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a conference.

China has made headway in securing the energy supply, with coal prices falling thanks to increased output, and the power supply has gradually returned to a normal level, Han said.

He urged continued efforts to increase the supply of natural gas and electricity-generating coal.

The country encourages financial institutions to meet the reasonable financing needs of related enterprises, and will reform and improve the marketized pricing mechanism of coal and electricity, according to Han.

The vice premier also stressed paying attention to changes in the international energy market while better stabilizing market expectations.

