Chinese vice premier stresses smoothing agricultural product sales

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua Tuesday underscored smoothing the sales channels for agricultural and sideline products from areas lifted out of poverty recently.

Hu made the remarks while attending the launching ceremony of a meeting in Beijing on better connecting the production and sales of agricultural products.

Connecting these aspects of farm produce from poor areas is crucial in developing local industries and will help increase residents' incomes, Hu said, calling for innovative ways to expand the sales channels.

The matchmaking meeting took place online and offline and featured more than 200,000 agricultural and sideline products from areas just lifted out of poverty.

