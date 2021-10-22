Chinese vice premier speaks with Kazakhstan's first deputy PM over phone

Xinhua) 08:39, October 22, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng held a phone conversation here with Kazakhstan's First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov on Thursday, during which they mainly exchanged views on transit of goods through China-Kazakhstan border ports.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, there had been greater pressure on transit of goods through the two countries' border ports, while suggesting the two sides make joint efforts to solve the problem with a positive attitude.

The two sides should take targeted measures and make full efforts to ensure normal clearance of goods of the two countries on the basis of a good implementation of anti-pandemic measures in border areas, Han said.

Han said the two sides should strengthen communication and coordination, jointly study and solve the problems affecting transit of goods by railway, resume transit of goods through road ports, and strive to achieve results as quickly as possible.

Han noted that he is looking forward to the two sides co-chairing the 10th Meeting of the China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee and mapping out the priorities for cooperation in the next stage.

Smailov, for his part, said that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to economic and trade cooperation with China, especially transit of goods at border ports.

He added Kazakhstan is willing to make joint efforts with China to ensure smooth flow of goods at Kazakhstan-China border ports and make good preparation for the 10th Meeting of the Kazakhstan-China Cooperation Committee.

