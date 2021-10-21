Chinese vice premier stresses good autumn sowing, harvesting

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a national conference on the grain harvest, autumn and winter sowing, and grain production, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Wednesday urged good work in harvesting and sowing to ensure a bumper harvest for 2021 and next year.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while speaking at a national conference on the grain harvest, autumn and winter sowing, and grain production.

Special attention should be given to severe challenges brought by the continuous rainfalls in northern China to the harvesting and sowing work, Hu said, adding that effective measures should be taken to minimize the adverse effects of bad weather.

