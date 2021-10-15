Chinese vice premier stresses advancing China-Russia energy cooperation

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses an international forum of 2021 Russian Energy Week via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Thursday called for promoting China-Russia energy cooperation to a new high.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing an international forum of 2021 Russian Energy Week via video link.

Noting that energy transition is being advanced globally, Han said that China, as a responsible major country, is resolutely committed to implementing the new development philosophy and promoting the high-quality development of energy.

China will work to optimize the energy structure, deepen reforms in energy and other related sectors, accelerate the construction of a national market for trading energy use rights and carbon emission rights, and encourage the innovation of low-carbon technologies, Han said.

Calling China and Russia important forces leading the energy transition in the world, Han said energy cooperation between the two sides plays a vital role in optimizing the global development and governance of energy. He urged the faithful implementation of the consensus reached by the two countries' leaders and jointly bringing energy cooperation to a new high.

Han said the two countries should further advance cooperation to ensure the smooth progress of major projects, including gas and oil pipelines and nuclear power units, expand cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, hydrogen energy, smart energy and energy finance, deepen cooperation in basic energy studies and key technology research and development, and jointly practice multilateralism to help forge a global energy governance pattern that is fair, just and inclusive.

