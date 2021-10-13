Chinese vice premier stresses importance of improving textbook quality

Xinhua) 08:57, October 13, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Tuesday urged accelerated efforts to build a high-quality textbook system to serve students' all-round development.

Sun, also head of the national textbook committee, made the remarks at a national meeting on work related to textbooks.

Stressing the importance of improving the quality of textbooks, Sun called for new approaches to the development of textbooks and the enhancement of their functions in cultivating students.

Sun said the planning and building of the textbook system should be enhanced, noting that textbooks for different grades and subjects should be part of an integrated system.

Textbooks should carry forward classic content, Sun said, and they should also include the latest knowledge and ideas to keep pace with the times.

The selection mechanisms for textbooks should be regulated so that high-quality teaching materials are popularized and those of poor quality are removed, Sun said.

She also urged local governments, various departments and schools to provide stronger support in terms of funding and personnel for the development of a high-quality textbook system.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)