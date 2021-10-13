Chinese vice premier calls for green development, ecological civilization

Xinhua) 16:39, October 13, 2021

KUNMING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has stressed efforts to adhere to green development and called on the southwestern province of Yunnan to pioneer the building of an ecological civilization.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection trip to Yunnan on Monday and Tuesday.

He visited an exhibition on local biodiversity protection and a botanical research institute in Yunnan's capital Kunming, urging the province to boost biodiversity protection capabilities, strengthen monitoring and research, and enhance research and development on the conservation and use of seed resources.

Inspecting a wetland near Dianchi Lake, Han stressed properly handling the relationship between environment protection and economic development and effective steps on the protection and management of the water body.

The vice premier was also briefed on Yunnan's digitalization efforts, particularly the progress in the sphere of digital energy, digital farming and smart environment protection.

He urged Yunnan to coordinate the development and export of green resources, ensure grain security, and boost environment monitoring and pollution control capabilities with digital technologies.

