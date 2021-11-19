Chinese vice premier meets with executive chairman of Jardine Matheson

Xinhua) 08:42, November 19, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Thursday met with Ben Keswick, executive chairman of Jardine Matheson in Beijing.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the strengthening of pragmatic economic and trade cooperation between China and Britain is in the interests of the two countries and their peoples, and is conducive to the recovery of the world economy.

He said that China is unswervingly promoting a high level of opening up, is committed to providing a fair and competitive market environment for foreign-funded enterprises, and treats enterprises of all ownership types equally.

Keswick said that China has achieved remarkable results in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that its economy is full of vitality.

Jardine Matheson attaches great importance to the Chinese market and is willing to continue strengthening its business development in China, Keswick said.

