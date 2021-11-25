China, Russia agree to work for more pragmatic cooperation results

Xinhua) 08:40, November 25, 2021

China's Vice Premier Hu Chunhua co-hosts the chairmen's meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation of Northeast China and the Far East and Baikal Region of Russia via video link, together with Yury Trutnev, Russian deputy prime minister and the presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District of Russia, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Wednesday co-hosted the chairpersons' meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation of Northeast China and the Far East and Baikal Region of Russia via video link, together with Yury Trutnev, Russian deputy prime minister and the presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District of Russia.

Hu said that under the guidance of the two heads of state and through the joint efforts of both sides, China-Russia "Northeast-Far East" cooperation has achieved fruitful results. Bilateral trade has grown rapidly, cooperation on major projects has been actively promoted, local exchanges have become closer, and anti-COVID-19 cooperation has been fruitful.

Hu said China is willing to work with Russia to enhance agricultural cooperation, expand coal trade, deepen cooperation on ports and cross-border infrastructure, and explore new areas of cooperation such as green-related fields and urban construction, to constantly expand the breadth and depth of cooperation.

For his part, Trutnev said that Russia attaches great importance to ties with China and is ready to work with China to further promote cooperation in all fields.

The two sides agreed to enhance coordination under the mechanism of the Intergovernmental Commission, further facilitate trade and investment, and work for more pragmatic results so as to inject new impetus into the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)