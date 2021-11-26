Chinese military expects even better relationship with Russian counterpart: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:20, November 26, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that the Chinese military always expects an even better relationship with its Russian counterpart, and is willing to play a larger role with it in safeguarding world peace and stability.

Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a press conference.

Recent years have witnessed closer strategic communications between the two militaries, especially at the leadership level, along with more pragmatic cooperation on military exercises and training, and ever-improving mechanisms for military cooperation, Wu said.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, which is of unique significance to the two countries, Wu noted.

"The Chinese military is willing to enhance the strategic partnership and mutual exchanges with its Russian counterpart, and to increase the wellbeing of the two countries and the two peoples," he said.

