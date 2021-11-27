China, Russia agree to enhance investment cooperation

Xinhua) 11:22, November 27, 2021

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, co-chairs the eighth meeting of the China-Russia Investment Cooperation Committee with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng Friday co-chaired the eighth meeting of the China-Russia Investment Cooperation Committee with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, pledging to promote investment cooperation for new achievements.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, commended the sound momentum of investment cooperation between the two countries. Han said China stands ready to work with Russia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and tap the potential of China-Russia investment cooperation to new achievements.

Han pointed out that the two sides should systematically plan new areas of investment cooperation in the next step and speed up the revision of an outline of China-Russia investment cooperation plan.

Han called on the two countries to optimize their industrial advantages, seek synergy of industrial and supply chains, and expand investment cooperation.

The two countries should actively advance bilateral cooperation on green development and create new growth areas for investment cooperation, Han said, adding that both sides should strengthen cooperation at local levels and jointly create a more stable, fair, transparent, and predictable business environment.

Belousov said Russia-China investment cooperation had made remarkable progress with smooth progress in key projects since the beginning of this year. He said Russia is willing to work with China to promote pragmatic cooperation in the investment field so as to achieve more results.

