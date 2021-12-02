Attempts to sow discord between China, Russia are in vain: spokesperson

December 02, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- The United States should cease its Cold War mindset and hegemony mentality, and any attempt to drive a wedge between China and Russia is futile, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in Beijing on Wednesday.

It has been reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin recently said Russia would not reduce cooperation with China as required by the United States.

In response, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China highly appreciates the remarks of President Putin, and any attempt to sow discord between China and Russia will be in vain.

He said the "China threat" and "Russia threat" theories were created by the United States to maintain its hegemony and fight against the trend of multipolarity.

The high-level strategic coordination between China and Russia is a powerful guarantee for the maintenance of world peace and stability, Wang said, noting that this coordination will not be changed due to external factors.

