China, Russia to boost BRICS cooperation in various fields: Xi

Xinhua) 09:19, December 16, 2021

The construction site of the Beloporozhskaya hydropower plant, the first project in Russia financed by the BRICS New Development Bank, is seen near the Kem river, in the Republic of Karelia, northwest Russia, Aug. 15, 2017.(Xinhua/Lu Jinbo) (zhs)

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said China is willing to maintain high-level strategic coordination with Russia, and work together to comprehensively enhance the cooperation in various fields among BRICS countries.

Xi made the remarks at a virtual meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

China will take over as the chair of BRICS next year and host events including the 14th BRICS summit, Xi said.

